Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 381 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 7.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 59.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 13.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.99. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.67 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

