Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 459 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Aflac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,343,000 after acquiring an additional 59,337 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Aflac by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after acquiring an additional 282,536 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $464,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 101.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $57.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $58.52.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,220. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

