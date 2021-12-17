Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $365.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will report sales of $365.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $357.00 million to $369.90 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $360.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.13 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $41.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $248.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -384.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 183.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

