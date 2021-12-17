Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $3.47 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,532,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,503,277. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

