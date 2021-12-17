Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $752,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Amundi bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,783 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $490.83.

Shares of UNH traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $486.68. 50,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $449.74 and a 200-day moving average of $423.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $496.96. The firm has a market cap of $458.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

