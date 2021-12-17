Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MS traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.06. 237,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,838,292. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average of $97.91. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $63.35 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $174.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

