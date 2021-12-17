Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 5,036 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 29.1% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,752 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,687 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.97. 125,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,840,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $133.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.61. The company has a market cap of $229.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

