Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.85. 175,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,232,419. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average is $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $137.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

