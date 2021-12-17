Parthenon LLC Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Parthenon LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 242,939 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $943,000.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a PE ratio of -177.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

