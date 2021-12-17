Parthenon LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parthenon LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Intel by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 118,124 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,827 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

