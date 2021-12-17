PAX Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $247.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $201.88 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.