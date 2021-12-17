PAX Financial Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $111.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average of $106.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $112.42.

