PAX Financial Group LLC Has $39.66 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,645,000 after purchasing an additional 922,836 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $463.90 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $363.38 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

