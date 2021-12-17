PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMC stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average of $74.13.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

