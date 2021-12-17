PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 274 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 148,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,567,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ opened at $202.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.22. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.28 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.75.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.