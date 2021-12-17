PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s 9th Largest Position

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,181 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 2.3% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL opened at $188.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

