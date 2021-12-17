PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27. PC Connection has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PC Connection will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $141,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,149 shares of company stock worth $836,394 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,901,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after purchasing an additional 255,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 152,809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PC Connection by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PC Connection by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

