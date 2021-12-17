PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $1.91. PDC Energy reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $8.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $12.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDCE. TD Securities boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

PDCE stock opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.07 and a beta of 3.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $255,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,514. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,121,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PDC Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 75,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

