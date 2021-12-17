PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Trading Down 5.3%

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.25 and last traded at $45.25. Approximately 4,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 923,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.79.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Johnson Rice downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.07 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.07%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $224,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,514. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.