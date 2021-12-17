PEAKDEFI Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $122.72 million and $201,234.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00040138 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.43 or 0.00199768 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,434,956,695 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093,276,004 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

