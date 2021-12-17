Pendragon (LON:PDG) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.90

Shares of Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 22.90 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.90 ($0.30), with a volume of 582938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.90 ($0.29).

PDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Pendragon from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 30 ($0.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23. The stock has a market cap of £310.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

