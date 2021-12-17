Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.15.

Pentair stock opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Pentair by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

