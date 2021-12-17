Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Holdings Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.15.

Pentair stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.28.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

