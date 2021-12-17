PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $171.82 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $237.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

