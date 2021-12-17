Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) fell 9.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $115.95 and last traded at $116.67. 2,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 371,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.88.

Several research firms have commented on PRFT. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $596,498,000 after purchasing an additional 209,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Perficient by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,384 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $144,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Perficient by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,021 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Perficient by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $83,215,000 after acquiring an additional 106,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 548.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,947,000 after acquiring an additional 661,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

