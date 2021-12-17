PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock Position Lifted by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 143.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,319,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PKI opened at $187.77 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $192.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.34.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.48.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

