Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POFCY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Petrofac stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. 4,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,542. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

