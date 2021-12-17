Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.61. 263,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,320. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.24. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$2.83 and a 1-year high of C$11.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$218.87 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total transaction of C$236,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at C$3,374,622.20. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.30 per share, with a total value of C$41,208.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$929,734.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,303 and have sold 91,030 shares valued at $945,564.

PEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.05.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.