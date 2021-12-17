Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company’s product portfolio includes C1INH. Pharming Group N.V. is based in Leiden, The Netherlands. “

NASDAQ:PHAR opened at $8.29 on Thursday. Pharming Group has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Pharming Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pharming Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

