Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading Down 1.9%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.69). 99,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 626,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.77 million and a PE ratio of -86.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.98.

Phoenix Copper Company Profile (LON:PXC)

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property. The company also holds 100% interest in the Redcastle property consisting 30 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 600 acres, and Bighorn property consisting 29 unpatented claims covering 580 acres located in Idaho; Red Star project located in Mackay, Idah; and Navarre Creek property covering 2,420 acres located in Custer County, Idaho.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.