Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $149.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.41 and a 200 day moving average of $146.85. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $158.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

