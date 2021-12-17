Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes $211,000 Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Insulet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Insulet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PODD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.00.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $258.74 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -574.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.12 and a 200-day moving average of $287.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

