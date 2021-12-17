Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 236,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

