Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 57.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $22,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,698,000 after purchasing an additional 285,343 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 16.3% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,397,000 after purchasing an additional 152,222 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 172.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDD traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.63. 123,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,772,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of -713.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.63. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

