Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Down 7%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price dropped 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.07 and last traded at $57.30. Approximately 53,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,771,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.62.

PDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of -713.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

