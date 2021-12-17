Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 84,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $125.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.27 and a 200 day moving average of $136.02.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.63.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.