Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $4.73 Million Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,970,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 49.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR opened at $49.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

