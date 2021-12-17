Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after buying an additional 351,816 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,290,000 after buying an additional 66,736 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $100.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $63.35 and a 52 week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.