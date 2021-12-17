Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,254 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $254.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $60.76.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

