Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 173,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,848,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Amgen by 16.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 22.6% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Amgen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $222.58 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.12.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

