Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 672 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 183.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

NYSE SAP opened at $137.65 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $169.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

