Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 114.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $221,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $47.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average of $43.70.

