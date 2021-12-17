Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,006,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,767,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.12.

NYSE:UPS opened at $207.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

