Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the November 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 494.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PHT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. 76,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,119. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. Pioneer High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

