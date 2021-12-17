Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Farmers National Banc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

FMNB opened at $18.32 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 118.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 21.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 59.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 208.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $87,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 15,589 shares of company stock valued at $248,654. Corporate insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

