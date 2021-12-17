Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

MOFG opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.98. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter worth $4,113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth $729,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

