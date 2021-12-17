Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.