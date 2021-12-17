Piper Sandler Weighs in on CF Bankshares Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CF Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of CF Bankshares stock opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 28.54%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 298,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 553,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after buying an additional 89,983 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

