Pivot Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $107,311.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $398,113.79 and $107,311.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 33.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00201788 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.