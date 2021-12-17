Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Raised to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $92.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.17.

PLNT stock opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.82, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.20. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

